Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $43,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 17,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,204. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $1,177,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $1,714,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,544 shares of company stock worth $10,183,098. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.