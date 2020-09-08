Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 865,000 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 3.66% of Cheesecake Factory worth $38,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

