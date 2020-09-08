Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 5,491 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.17% of Amphenol worth $49,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 446,475 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 190,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 390,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.90.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. 39,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $113.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

