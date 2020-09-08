Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 38,591 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,591 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.30% of EPAM Systems worth $42,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

Shares of EPAM traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $338.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.86.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

