Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,050,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,660,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,742,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,469,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG stock traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.22. 555,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,709. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $182.47 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.