Bamco Inc. NY Makes New $58.91 Million Investment in UTZ Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in UTZ Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,910,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 7.70% of UTZ Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UTZ Brands in the second quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UTZ Brands during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

UTZ stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 43,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36. UTZ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $19.16.

About UTZ Brands

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

