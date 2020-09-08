Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777,839 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.77% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $53,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.9% during the second quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,357,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,031,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 253.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,785. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $55,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,677 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

