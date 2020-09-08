Bamco Inc. NY Has $73.05 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837,627 shares of the software’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.52% of Altair Engineering worth $73,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,794 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David L. Simon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $119,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,955 shares of company stock worth $11,727,401. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. 4,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,729. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -133.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Altair Engineering Inc has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

