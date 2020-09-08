Bamco Inc. NY Has $68.45 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $46.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,544.40. 125,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,082.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,549.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,393.25. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

