Bamco Inc. NY Has $63.51 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,915 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.55% of Neogen worth $63,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Neogen by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. 4,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.15 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

