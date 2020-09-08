Bamco Inc. NY Has $61.88 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.85% of WEX worth $61,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,670,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 13.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.99. 7,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,720. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

