Bamco Inc. NY Has $60.05 Million Position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in argenx were worth $60,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.24. 12,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,704. argenx SE – has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $188.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

