Bamco Inc. NY Has $56.51 Million Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,264 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.35% of Yandex worth $56,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 4,293.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 96.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,529. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 182.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $70.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YNDX. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BCS upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

