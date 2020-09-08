Bamco Inc. NY Has $53.25 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Rollins were worth $53,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after buying an additional 441,732 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 38.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE ROL traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. 31,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,756. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

