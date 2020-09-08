Bamco Inc. NY Has $39.64 Million Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.54% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $39,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,569,000 after purchasing an additional 428,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. 17,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,817. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

