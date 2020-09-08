Bamco Inc. NY Has $36.98 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,242 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.59% of Boyd Gaming worth $36,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.77.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,438.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. 25,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 2.39.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.