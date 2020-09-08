Bamco Inc. NY Has $36.70 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $36,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,911.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,453. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,784.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,603.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

