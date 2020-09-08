Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,858 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Toro were worth $36,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.58 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

