Bamco Inc. NY Buys 395,679 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395,679 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $72,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,262,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,545,000 after buying an additional 446,694 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 771,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 185,282 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. 90,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

