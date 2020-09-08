Bamco Inc. NY Buys 131 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of Crowdstrike worth $36,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $23,119,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,862,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,780,025 shares of company stock valued at $915,007,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 195,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,498. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

