Bamco Inc. NY Buys 1,196,974 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,974 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $36,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,867.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,723,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,827,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,423,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,711,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,162,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 350,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,929. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37.

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

