Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $47,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PolyOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

POL stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 680,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,342. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

POL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

