Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,776 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $61,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.72. 285,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,270. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

