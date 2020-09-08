Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,185 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.43% of 10x Genomics worth $37,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $668,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,896,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $2,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,192 shares of company stock worth $16,850,407 in the last three months.

TXG stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $108.83. 15,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,372. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $115.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

