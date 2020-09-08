Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.94% of Moelis & Co worth $58,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Moelis & Co by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Moelis & Co by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 52.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Moelis & Co by 33.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,674.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,274. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

