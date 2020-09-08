Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 598 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $40,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 267,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.47. 24,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,364. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average of $120.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

