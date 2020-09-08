Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 1,080 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.45% of Cooper Companies worth $68,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after purchasing an additional 169,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COO traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $320.72. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,928. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.05. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.31.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

