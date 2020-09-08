Baader Bank Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given a €14.50 ($17.06) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIC. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.90 ($19.88).

ETR:DIC traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €11.10 ($13.06). 48,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a market capitalization of $877.70 million and a P/E ratio of 10.02. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1-year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.15 and a 200 day moving average of €11.86.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

