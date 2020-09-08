B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 2,040,816 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,040,816 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,875,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,395,254.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,048. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

