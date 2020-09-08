AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. AXA has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $28.49.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

