Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $138.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

