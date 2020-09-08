Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.20 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. 104,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

