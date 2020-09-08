Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.06

Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 580000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

About Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

