Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AUBN opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.54. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

