Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ARGGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,065. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

