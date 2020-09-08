Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Shares of Armor Minerals Inc (CVE:A) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.69. Armor Minerals shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 30,505 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 million and a PE ratio of -120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.

About Armor Minerals (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

