Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $4.91. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 680 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $415.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 284.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,093,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

