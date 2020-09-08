Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 485,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $29,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $941,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 655,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,603 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 88.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.32 on Tuesday, reaching $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,935. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

