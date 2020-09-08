Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Receives $213.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get AON alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in AON by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,236. AON has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AON will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.