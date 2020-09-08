Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.73.

NYSE AR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 378.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $7,595,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $1,176,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

