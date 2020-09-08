Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of BUD opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.35. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $98.34.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 150.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

