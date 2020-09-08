Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $90.08

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.08.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.
Shares of PM remained flat at $$79.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 69,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,294. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.
In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.