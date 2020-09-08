Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $90.08

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of PM remained flat at $$79.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 69,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,294. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

