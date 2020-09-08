Analysts Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) PT at GBX 113

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 113 ($1.48).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITV. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITV to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 96 ($1.25) in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ITV stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 63.80 ($0.83). 14,978,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,885. ITV has a one year low of GBX 51.88 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 165.40 ($2.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.40.

ITV (LON:ITV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITV will post 1419.4610414 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £2,680.28 ($3,502.26).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

