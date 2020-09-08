Analysts Set DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target at $37.92

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 66,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.74. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 43.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

