Analysts Expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is $0.13. Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,956,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,897,808.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Radius Health by 51.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Radius Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Radius Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 15,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,894. The company has a market cap of $550.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $29.97.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

