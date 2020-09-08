Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.16 Million

Brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to post sales of $15.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.59 million and the highest is $17.76 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $12.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $65.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.38 million to $74.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $99.16 million, with estimates ranging from $68.97 million to $148.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 142.02%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.79 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. 41,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,369. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 74.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

