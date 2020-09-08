Analysts Expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Mastercraft Boat posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 134.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastercraft Boat.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 157,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 87,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 16,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $397.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.37.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

