Analysts Expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Mastercraft Boat posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 134.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastercraft Boat.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.
Mastercraft Boat stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 16,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $397.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.37.
About Mastercraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.
Read More: Beige Book
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercraft Boat (MCFT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.