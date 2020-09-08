Analysts Expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.34). Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 135.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 68.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 197,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 38,730 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 372,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 120,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.09.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

