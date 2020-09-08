Analysts Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is $0.22. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 599,618 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 301,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.