Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.15. Thor Industries posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.17. 29,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,899. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

